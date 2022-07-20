Heavy police presence on Pierpont and Augustine Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - An occupied house was shot at late Wednesday night. Just after 11, police responded to a report of shots fired on West Broad Street right by the Rochester Community Sports Complex. When they arrived, police found a house on Saxton Street hit by gunfire. A 63-year-old...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Shots were fired in the city, and Thursday morning someone is in custody. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of shots fired on South Plymouth Avenue near Doran Street. On the scene, they found evidence of gunshots. Just a block away on...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A hit and run on North Goodman Street occurred overnight. The crash happened at the intersection of North Goodman and Bay streets just after 2 a.m. Thursday. RPD tells us a red sedan ran a red light and T-boned a black SUV heading north. The impact...
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police are looking into two separate shooting incidents in the late night hours of Wednesday. The first incident happened just after 10:50 p.m. on the city's southside in the area of South Plymouth Avenue and Doran Street. When police arrived to the area they found...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester man is facing multiple charges following a spree of arsons he committed beginning on July 15. Christopher Graves, 43, was arraigned in city court Thursday morning. He pleaded not guilty and was given $25,000 cash or bond bail. On July 15, Gaves set...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect is at large following a hit-and-run crash that caused a car to strike the side of a building on Bay Street overnight Thursday. According to police, officers were led to the intersection of North Goodman and Bay Street around 2 a.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident with a car into a building.
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is facing charges following a string of recent fires in the city. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the man set a car on fire at the corner of East Main and Alexander streets Friday. The fire spread to a 22-unit apartment home, but crews were able to contain the fire to the exterior.
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Wednesday motorcycle collision has left one 73-year-old man dead in the town of Royalton, according to the New York State Police. The victim, Frank O. Butcher, of Lockport, NY was traveling eastbound on Akron Road when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Butcher...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested and charged with arson in consecutive fires set on a building at East Main Street and Alexander Street, officials announced Thursday. Fire crews with the Rochester Fire Department responded to an overnight fire on 432 Alexander Street Friday and found...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester woman is being charged with arson for setting her boyfriend's car on fire. On June 29, RFD arrived at 303 Ames Street to find the back portion of a vehicle on fire in the driveway. The fire was quickly extinguished. Fire investigators determined...
HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monroe County deputies say they've solved a string of burglaries in Henrietta. They all happened at the same apartment complex on John Street starting on June 30. Pharell Davis and Amire Perkins are facing burglary conspiracy and grand larceny charges. A large amount of stolen property...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Mayor Malik Evans will be joined by Rochester Police Chief David Smith and others tomorrow morning to condemn the violence we are seeing in the city. They're not the only ones trying to stop the rise in crime. A grassroots organization called Advance Peace is...
A Rochester, New York, police officer, who wasn't named by media, has been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation of an incident in which he handcuffed and placed into a police car an EMT who was working in the emergency room at Strong Memorial Hospital. The officer was parked in an ambulance bay, and the EMT reportedly hit his car with the door of an ambulance while unloading a patient. The officer tried to stop the EMT and get her information, but she continued to take the patient into the emergency room. The officer followed her in, grabbed her arm and handcuffed her and took her to his car. Supervisors from both the ambulance service and the police department responded, and the EMT was released without charges.
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Webster man was arrested on Wednesday for a stabbing that happened on July 18 on Krieger Road. On Monday, July 18, at approximately 6:51 a.m., Webster Police Department responded to the 700 block of Krieger Road for the report of a stabbing. When police...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A house on the 100 block of Glendale Park was shot up early Tuesday morning. Rochester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation around 2 a.m. They found evidence of shots fired in the area and that a home had been hit several times. Fortunately no one was hurt and it appears the home had been vacant for some time.
On Wednesday July 20, 2022 at 5:32 am the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Wayne Purnell, age 25 of Seneca Falls, New York, following a suspicious complaint. Through further investigation it was determined that Purnell operated a vehicle with a suspended/revoked NYS driver’s license. Purnell was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree , and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.
Comments / 0