Decatur slaughterhouse close to final approval

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The controversial Decatur slaughterhouse was discussed again Tuesday night in a city council meeting, and the results have brought the facility one step closer to approval.

Two parts of an ordinance allowing the slaughterhouse to be developed in an industrial park passed in a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s Decatur City Council meeting. The ordinance does not allow for development at industrial sites throughout the city.

Mayor Dan Rickord says the public’s perception seems to have changed as time has passed. “It was pretty contentious early on back in March…I think the company that’s looking to expand here has done a really good job of educating the public…they gave a lot of tours, they had public meetings, and I think a lot of the views have changed of the residents and I think there’s a lot of people behind it now.”

The third and final part will be voted on at the next meeting in two weeks. Once approved, the slaughterhouse will be the first industrial development started in the city in 25 years, providing a big boost to the local economy.

