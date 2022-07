According to WLTX News 19, a Midlands man is $300,000 richer after picking up a $10 scratch-off ticket. And conveniently, he was just down the road from the lottery claims center! The South Carolina man purchased the ticket at the City Food Mart on North Main Street in Columbia. He scratched the ticket off just outside of the store and was surprised to see he’d won big.

