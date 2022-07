The UNC basketball program has three members of its staff at the Peach Jam live evaluation period in South Carolina this week, which began on Wednesday. The first stop for the UNC staff was for newly offered 2023 four-star forward TJ Power. Power had 16 points and nine rebounds in front of Hubert Davis, Jeff Lebo and Sean May. Davis, along with Lebo then turned their attention to two key 2024 targets — both with offers — in Cam Scott and Jarin Stevenson. Both play for the 16U Team United roster. Scott, a 6-foot-5 guard, is a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings....

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO