OLYMPIA, Wash. – Hospital capacity levels in Washington State have reached, or surpassed, levels never seen before. And that includes throughout the pandemic. But, Dr. Steve Mitchell from the Washington Medical Coordination Center says while COVID-19 is still here, the reasons for these latest issues aren’t the virus, “One, the lack of people to staff our hospitals…and two, the continuing of challenge of being to transition patients from our hospitals, who no longer need to be in our hospitals, into those long term or post acute care facilities.”

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO