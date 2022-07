A woman who was cleaning a Whole Foods restroom was allegedly choked by a man during an attack that lasted three to four minutes, according to the Seattle Police Department. At around 3:36 p.m. on July 18, a Seattle police officer was making a purchase at a Whole Foods in the 2200 block of Westlake Avenue, when employees told him a co-worker had just been assaulted.

23 HOURS AGO