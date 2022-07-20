ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

City of Madison issues energy alert

By Tyler Roney
dakotanewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTenHaken highlights budget speech for Thursday. The local non-profit is...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Mayor TenHaken presented his budget address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor Paul TenHaken’s 2023 budget proposal totals 646.2 million and focuses on infrastructure, public safety, and impactful quality of life initiatives. TenHaken said the frugal budget will be supported by a variety of revenues including taxes, charges for goods and services, grants,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

READ: Madison declares an energy alert

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Because of the persistent heat, the City of Madison has declared an energy alert. The alert went into effect at noon and runs until 8 p.m. Tuesday. They suggest you turn off all unnecessary lights, don’t use major appliances, or at least delay the use...
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Mayor TenHaken outlines budget priorities ahead of address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor Paul TenHaken is preparing to present his vision for Sioux Falls’ budget through the 2023-2027 Capital Plan. A majority of his attention is on developing infrastructure and keeping up with the city’s growth. Handling the growth will involve more than just laying concrete and steel for better roads and bridges though. TenHaken is investing in 30 additional full-time employees to the city payroll, the largest ask ever for a mayor. When it comes to handling a deluge of building permits that have piled in over the past few years, the reasoning is valid.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Proposed ‘quiet zones’ would silence train whistles downtown

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A decision may come as soon as next month on whether South Dakota will proceed with setting up so-called “quiet zones” at certain railroad crossings in the state. Officials with Sioux Falls and Rapid City met Wednesday with the South Dakota State Railroad Board in Pierre to discuss plans of setting up these zones to cut down on the noise from train whistles coming through densely-populated areas.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, SD
Government
City
Madison, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Madison Energy Alert asks residents to voluntarily conserve energy use

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to recent high temperatures, an energy alert has been issued by the Electric Department of the City of Madison. The Energy Alert asks residents to voluntarily conserve their energy use on Tuesday, July 19 from noon until 8 p.m., in order to help control the peak demand on the power system. Efforts to limit energy use would be to turn off any extra lights and delay major appliance usages like dryers, washers, and dishwashers. If those appliances must be used, please do so in the morning or late in the evening.
MADISON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Tenhaken
dakotanewsnow.com

Report: Church attendance down in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new report suggests churches across South Dakota are experiencing consistent declines in attendance and church affiliation. The South Dakota News Watch report says state’s decline mirrors a national trend as more Americans turn away from organized religion. Membership in the Evangelical...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

7 Sioux Falls businesses sold alcohol to underage consumers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police conducted an alcohol compliance check in the northeast area of the city. Of the businesses checked, 28 passed and seven failed. Each employee from the seven businesses that sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21, was given a ticket and a court date.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Gofundme established for South Dakota groom severely injured on Hawaii honeymoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a picture-perfect July ceremony on the shores of Lake Thompson, two people committing their love for each other. To celebrate their new chapter in life, newlyweds Joe and Kaelene Tappe set off for Hawaii. Their time in paradise quickly turned to tragedy as Joe set out on his board to ride the surf. A wave took this military veteran’s strong body and pushed him into the ocean floor, fracturing his t5 and t6 vertebrae. Unconcious, he narrowly escaped drowning and was rushed to the ER. Doctors say it’s a miracle he’s not paralyzed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Man Takes Axe to Vehicles at Sioux Falls Car Dealership

On Tuesday night (July 19), a Sioux Falls man went all Paul Bunyan on 18 different vehicles at the Graham Automotive dealership on 41st street, a few blocks west of Minnesota Avenue. If it wasn't challenging enough to find cars to buy since the pandemic, especially new vehicles, the last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
97.3 KKRC

See How East 10th Street in Sioux Falls Has Changed

See How East 10th Street in Sioux Falls Has Changed. It's really interesting using Google Streetview to compare the changes from the earliest pictures to the latest. For Sioux Falls, the earliest views are from 2008 and the latest from early 2022. Some of the looks aren't the clearest, but...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Here’s Why Sioux Falls Should Stop Eating Skittles Right Away

It's so sweet to "taste the rainbow" when you have a handful of Skittles candies. However, that tiny bite of the rainbow may not really be full of sunshine. Believe it or not, Skittles candies contain a "known toxin" that can be considered "unfit for human consumption." Multiple reports are confirming that the company responsible for creating Skittles is facing a lawsuit because of these unsafe chemicals.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Non-profit Face It TOGETHER solving addiction issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local non-profit is supporting people struggling with addiction. Staff at Face It TOGETHER have the unique resource of peer coaches that have lived with or experienced addiction themselves either personally or through someone they know. Those experiences are extensive and can include: incarceration, relapse, mental illness, chronic pain, drunk driving arrests, domestic violence, parenting children struggling with addiction, growing up with meth in the home, and much more. Addiction Wellness Coach Supervisor Kattie Lail explained her personal story, and how her team continues to help people.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Blue, the emu’s saga continues

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Willow Meadows Farm by Dell Rapids continues to keep KELO.com news updated on the saga of Blue, their emu who was frightened off by fireworks on the 4th of July. This past Saturday, it was the rain that worked against catching the emu. Kim Hubers said they were so close. Her husband hand a hand on the bird but the wet feathers were too slippery.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota calls on the community for donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Increased grocery prices are driving more and more people to need food assistance, which has put Feeding South Dakota in a bit of a pinch. That’s why the organization asking the community to step up to help. “It is crucial that as...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy