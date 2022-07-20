City of Madison issues energy alert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor Paul TenHaken is preparing to present his vision for Sioux Falls’ budget through the 2023-2027 Capital Plan. A majority of his attention is on developing infrastructure and keeping up with the city’s growth. Handling the growth will involve more than just laying concrete and steel for better roads and bridges though. TenHaken is investing in 30 additional full-time employees to the city payroll, the largest ask ever for a mayor. When it comes to handling a deluge of building permits that have piled in over the past few years, the reasoning is valid.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO