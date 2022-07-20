ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Schools looking to fill support staff roles as fall approaches

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
 1 day ago
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — As another school year approaches, it’s not just teacher openings that districts are looking to fill — they also need to fill support staff positions..

The Osceola County Education Association said Tuesday that the shortage of teachers and support staff is a big problem, and that support staff are stepping up when there aren’t enough teachers in the buildings.

The district said it has 165 professional support staff vacancies, and 313 classroom vacancies overall.

The association said in May there were 189 openings and most sat unfilled last school year.

