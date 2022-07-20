ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Constable Association suing State Legislature over training requirements

WEKU
WEKU
 1 day ago

The Kentucky Constable Association is suing the State Legislature. During this past session, lawmakers passed a bill that would strip constables from exercising general police powers unless they become certified through peace officer professional training.A constable is an elected official who has the authority to enforce both the Traffic Code and the Criminal Code of Kentucky. They mostly serve court papers in criminal, penal and civil cases and serve as called upon support for other officers.James Clark is a former constable in Fleming County and is running for constable in Mason County. He is also the former director of the eastern division of the KCA. He said it is the type of training constables would have to receive that concerns him.“Lot of constables that run are older, some are military veterans. I have back injury, it doesn’t keep me from getting out and doing anything, but I probably couldn’t get out and pass the PP, POPs certification down at EKU,” Clark said.He added that it is the intense training that has brought up some concern.“We do want training, actually I have about 68 hours of training in myself. That is through the constable association, and they use certified trainers.”The law only applies to newly elected constables who come into office for the first time after January 2023. Current constables are grandfathered in. Clark says one of the other major concerns is that the constables who must undergo the training must pay for it themselves.

KENTUCKY STATE
