There is no shortage of hit television series when it comes to CBS. Among their long list of hits include NCIS, which premiered back in 2003. With over 400 episodes, fans of the show have grown with the characters, watching them struggle with their own hurdles and demons. While there are rumors that NCIS will end its series in the near future, no statement has been released. Instead, the official Twitter page decided to ask fans a hard question about which duo they would most likely hang out with for a day.

TV SERIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO