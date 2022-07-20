ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise, Santa Cruz by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-19 20:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 18:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 715 PM MST. * At 629 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bisbee-Douglas Airport, or 7 miles north of Douglas, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Douglas, Bisbee-Douglas Airport and Pirtleville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107 to 114 expected. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area and South Central Pinal County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

