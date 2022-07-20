Secondary road workers to receive wage increase in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County Supervisors have approved a wage increase for secondary road workers in the county.

The members of Commerical Workers of America local 71-03 are being handed a 4% wage hike through ARPA funds.

The agreement dates back to July 1 with the total increase not to exceed $115,000.

A memorandum of understanding is to be drafted for board approval.

“When they negotiated these contracts a couple of years ago and they negotiated for a three, four year period. Little did anyone know that inflation would be where it is. We lookedat the comparables across the counties and about a fifty-mile radius, think that this is very merited,” said Jeremy Taylor. “We want to retain those workers, especially as we really invest in our infrastructure for the future.”

The board also approve the purchase of four new AC/heat pumps for cabins at Snyder Bend.

