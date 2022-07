BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Animal Shelter is ready to hold one of its biggest fundraisers of the year to raise money for the cats they have on site. The Belmont County Cat Stray Shun organization is holding its annual fundraiser Wednesday at 6 p.m. The evening of raffle prizes and dinner will be held at the Shepherd Farm Barn and Event Center in Bethesda.

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO