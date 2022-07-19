ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Cleveland Guardians select two Tar Heels on Day 3 of MLB draft

By Zack Pearson
By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RqBOx_0glheid500

As MLB continues on with All-Star game festivities, the 2022 draft is also wrapping up here on Tuesday. And on the final day of the draft, two former Tar Heels heard their names called by the Cleveland Guardians.

The Guardians selected outfielder Angel Zarate in the 17th round with the 511th overall pick overall. Zarate was a standout for the Tar Heels and will now have the chance to find a role in the big leagues.

The outfielder started in all 64 games for the Tar Heels a year ago, holding down the leadoff spot and hitting a career-high .352. He also had 7 home runs and 40 RBI.

Later in the day, the Guardians went back to that UNC well and drafted pitcher Shawn Rapp in the 20th round with the 601st overall pick.

Rapp is coming off a 2022 season in which he pitched 49.2 innings in 42 appearances.

