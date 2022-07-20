ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Dan Cox wins Republican primary for Maryland Governor

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. – Dan Cox, a Far-right Marylander endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican primary for Maryland...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Md. Governor Race unofficial results

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Results are rolling in for the Maryland Governor’s Race. As of 11:24 p.m., results reported are only from early voting. Votes for the Republican candidates are as follows:. Dan Cox: 118,009 (56.37%) Robin Ficker: 4,478 (2.14%) Kelly Schulz: 84,101 (40.17%) Joe Werner: 2,764 (1.32%) Votes...
MARYLAND STATE
wdac.com

Maryland Voters Make Their Primary Selections

ANNAPOLIS, MD – A Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for Maryland’s governor. Delegate Dan Cox defeated Kelly Schulz, a former Cabinet member backed by outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democrat primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had a lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Chris Chaffee won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate while incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democrat nomination. In the race for Maryland Attorney General, Republican Michael Peroutka and Democrat Anthony Brown were projected winners.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Heather Mizeur wins Democratic nomination for Congressional District 1

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Heather Mizeur has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District. Unofficial results show that Mizeur received 69% of the votes, with opponent R. David Harden taking 31% of the votes. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree was able to sit down with...
rockvillenights.com

Dan Cox wins GOP nomination for Maryland governor as Donald Trump hands foe Larry Hogan an embarrassing defeat

Dan Cox will be the 2022 Republican nominee for governor in Maryland, based on election results at this hour, with 2048 out of 2074 election day precinct vote totals counted so far. Gov. Larry Hogan was handed a doubly-embarrassing defeat, as Cox was endorsed by Hogan's likely 2024 presidential election rival Donald Trump, and Hogan's endorsee Kelly Schulz was rejected by a majority of Republican voters statewide. Wes Moore has a comfortable lead in the crowded Democratic race at this hour.
MARYLAND STATE
WGMD Radio

Maryland Primary: Dan Cox, Wes Moore Hold Leads for Party Nominations for Governor; Democrats Select Heather Mizeur to Run in 1st Congressional District

Maryland House Delegate Dan Cox was the projected winner of the Republican primary for Governor. However, with mailed-in ballots still to be counted, former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz was not ready to concede. Wes Moore was leading the Democratic primary for governor, followed by Tom Perez and Peter Franchot....
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

2022 election results: Maryland state Senate races

WBAL-TV 11 News, the WBAL-TV mobile app and WBALTV.com are your home for late-breaking coverage for Commitment 2022 Maryland Primary Election results. Check back often for election results for the statewide primary elections for Maryland state Senate races. Don't see election results? Tap here. Don't have our app? Download it...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

State Senate District 38 results

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Election numbers are coming in for the Maryland State Senate District 38. Republican candidate and incumbent Mary Beth Carozza: 8,814 100%. These results are unofficial – we will update this article with the latest numbers as they come in.
MARYLAND STATE
WNCT

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan’s pick

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Dan Cox, a far-right state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Maryland governor on Tuesday, defeating a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the highly competitive Democratic primary in the November...
MARYLAND STATE
WGMD Radio

Maryland Primary Results, Wicomico County Races

Results were unofficial as of early Wednesday morning and included ballots cast at the polls and from early voting. Mailed-in ballots are still to be counted. Julie Giordiano, hoping to become Wicomico County Executive, holds a lead over acting County Executive John Psota in the Republican Primary, just under 54-percent to 46-percent.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Unofficial results for Md. Attorney General

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Unofficial results are coming in for the Attorney General’s race in Maryland. In the Republican race, Michael Anthony Peroutka is in the lead with 58% of the vote, while Jim Shalleck has nearly 42% of the vote. In the Democratic race, Anthony Brown is in...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland election results: 2022 primary election

WBAL-TV 11 News, the WBAL-TV mobile app and WBALTV.com are your home for late-breaking coverage for Commitment 2022 Maryland primary election results. : It could take days, or even longer, to determine 2022 primary winners in Maryland. Here's why. Refresh these pages often for election results race by race:. Don't...
MARYLAND STATE

