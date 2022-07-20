ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER: UNCONSCIOUS PARTY

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency personnel are on the scene of an unconscious party...

ocscanner.news

ocscanner.news

ORTLEY BEACH: CAR INTO HOUSE

Use caution in the area of Route 35 North at 6th due to a motor vehicle accident involving a car running into a house. First responders are on the scene. We have no information as to the extent of damaged or injuries since this is a developing story. Expect traffic delays.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Car hits dump truck in Garden State Parkway work zone

TOMS RIVER — A car slammed into a dump truck in a work zone on the Garden State Parkway late Wednesday night. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the dump truck was pulling from the center median into the southbound travel lanes south of Exit 89 for Route 70 in Toms River when it was struck by VW Touareg.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Not a family barbeque’ — Gloucester, NJ cops bust massive pool party at home

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A homeowner and a party organizer were charged in connection with throwing a huge party in a backyard pool. Police Chief David Harkins said police were called Sunday to a house on Poplar Avenue in the Blenheim section for loud music at a pool party. Officers found a security team that had been hired to work a pool party event, numerous cars parked around the neighborhood.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: LOST DOG

Dog Named Avery. Missing from the area Cedar Grove Rd, Edken, Clifton Ave and Route 37. Black lab with white patch on chest. Call 973-590-9670 if located.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: GSP SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel as well as rescue units are on the scene of a very serious motor vehicle accident involving a car and a Earle Construction dump truck. The accident is on the southbound side of the parkway at mile marker 87.3. This accident involves entrapment and rescue. Rescue personnel have removed a door and are cutting the roof attempting to free a trapped victim. A landing zone has been set up at Winding River. Emergency personnel have summoned Crime scene, fatal and CVI to the scene. Dump truck was carrying a full load of milling and has two flat tires. A heavy duty tow has been requested. They are still working to free a victim. As new details arise we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman Missing in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER, NJ- Danielle Jensen was reported missing from the Glendora section of Gloucester Township on Monday. Her last known contact with family was July 4. S. Danielle is a 28-year-old white female, roughy 5′-06″ tall and 115 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes. According to police, she was last seen wearing black pants, a black tank top, and black slides. Danielle Jensen may be in Camden or Atlantic City, New Jersey.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: GSP CAR/DUMP TRUCK ACCIDENT — STATE POLICE REPORT

Last night we reported on a serious accident in which a car and dump truck collided causing serious injuries to the driver of the car who had to be extricated from the vehicle and flown to JSUMC. The NJSP released the follow statement regarding the accident. The crash occurred at...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ friends’ deaths on Parkway leaves grieving children, loved ones

A GoFundMe page was created to benefit the families of three young women who died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway. Ajene Brodie, 25, of Shrewsbury, and passengers Detriona Young, 26, and Janiyah Rudolph, 24, both of Asbury Park, were driving in the southbound local lanes near Exit 118 in Aberdeen on July 10. They were involved in a sideswipe collision with a Nissan Maxima.
SHREWSBURY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Multiple Lakewood Residents Arrested in Brick on Drug, Other Charges

On Thursday, June 30th, Street Crime Unit Detectives observed several motor vehicle violations in the area of Brick Blvd. and Hooper Ave., going towards Toms River. Officers stopped the vehicle and K9 Officer Scott Smith with his partner Echo arrived to assist. Investigation at the scene of the stop led to the discovery of heroin and crack, along with paraphernalia. The driver, Renee Marturano (55 years old from Toms River) and the passenger, Austin Kaiser (37 years old from Lakewood) were placed under arrest and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), two counts of possession with the intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kaiser was also charged with failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to turn over a CDS, and being under the influence of a CDS. Marturano was additionally charged with failure to use a turn signal, unsafe lane change and delaying traffic. Both subjects were lodged in Ocean County Jail.
BRICK, NJ
