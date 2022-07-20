OCEAN COUNTY: SPRINGSTEEN FANS — DID YOU GET PICKED TO BUY TICKETS?

Kris, a Jersey guy, who now lives in Tennessee, is coming home to Jersey this weekend to visit and wanted to revisit some special places from his past. Only recently did he find out his parents met at a tavern on the Mantoloking River called Murphy’s Sea Bay Inn. His parents enjoyed time at this tavern in their younger years and had many fond memories. Kris did some research and discovered in 1983 the tavern was destroyed by a fire. If anyone can share information on exactly where it was that would be great. Even better if you have any old pictures I’m sure Kris would love to see them and who knows you may have pictures with his parents years ago with your parents or grandparents. Let’s give Kris a full history lesson on this tavern.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO