Knoxville, TN

Tennessee catcher Evan Russell signs free agent deal with LA Angels

WBIR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee graduate student catcher Evan Russell has signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, first reported by Ben McKee with Volquest.com on...

www.wbir.com

