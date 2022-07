>Home Invaders Injure Residents - Stabbed One 13 Times. (Waynesboro, PA) -- Police in Franklin County are investigating a home invasion where one of the residents was stabbed 13 times. Officers responded to the incident late Sunday afternoon at a home on Harrison Avenue. The residents say one or two masked people had forced their way in, stabbed the one resident and injured another's leg. Both are expected to be okay. The victims have not been identified.

WAYNESBORO, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO