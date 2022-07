A sexual assault survivor chooses sterilization so that if she is ever attacked again, she won't be forced to give birth to a rapist’s baby. An obstetrician delays inducing a miscarriage until a woman with severe pregnancy complications seems “sick enough.” A lupus patient must stop taking medication that controls her illness because it can also cause miscarriages.Abortion restrictions in a number of states and the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade are having profound repercussions in reproductive medicine as well as in other areas of medical care.“For physicians and patients alike, this is a frightening and fraught...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO