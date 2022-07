WEST SPRINGFIELD — Two speed humps were installed on Amostown Road last week, and drivers in West Springfield should get ready for more this summer. The new humps complete a sidewalk improvement project along Amostown Road and Pease Avenue. They function as raised crosswalks, in addition to slowing down motorists. One is at the intersection of Amostown Road and Dewey Street, with a second at the next intersection downhill. The humps are designed to allow wheelchair access across the intersection.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO