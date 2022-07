Temperatures will continue to remain above average (average high 84 degrees) throughout much of the week as a strong ridge of high pressure continues over the West. There, high temperature soared through the 90s, reaching the low 100s across the Plains states where heat advisories and excessive heat warnings continue into Tuesday. Some of that heat will spread east Tuesday afternoon bringing temperatures into the low 90s locally Tuesday afternoon. The forecast high for Rockford is 91 degrees. Expect heat index temperatures to reach the mid 90s during the day.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO