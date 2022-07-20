ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants: Joc Pederson played down Juan Soto rumors, and fans aren’t happy

By Alicia de Artola
Cover picture for the articleWhen Joc Pederson played down the idea of the Giants trading for Juan Soto, he probably didn’t realize he’d be turning fans against him. Now that Juan Soto appears to be on the trade block, tons of teams are going to be vying for his services before the trade deadline arrives...

Fox News

Home Run Derby controversy surrounding Juan Soto, Kyle Schwarber has sports betting world up in arms

Little League outfielders weren’t the only ones dropping the ball during Monday night’s MLB Home Run Derby. As it turns out, both ESPN – who televised the event – and MLB officials scoring the contest, incorrectly kept track of the Derby. The broadcast and MLB miscounted a number of crucial swings from the bat that effected not only the Derby results, but also the pockets of plenty watching from home with skin in the game.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Drafts Son of Former LA Rookie of the Year Winner in 16th Round

One event that flew under the radar a bit over All-Star weekend was the MLB Draft. For years, the draft was held in June, but starting in 2021, the league moved the draft to July to add some more sizzle to the All-Star Game festivities. Having the draft in July, rather than early June, also ensures that both college and high school ball players have finished their respective seasons. The Dodgers have built their dynasty in the draft, and this year, they made a small bet on pedigree.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees, Dodgers among seven teams in Juan Soto trade talks

The Washington Nationals are fielding calls for two-time All-Star outfielder Juan Soto, and there is no shortage of interested parties. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, seven teams have been involved in early talks with the Nationals, who began listening to preliminary trade offers after Soto reportedly turned down a $440 million extension offer.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Giants' Pederson to play for Team Israel at 2023 WBC

The World Baseball Classic is returning in 2023, and players are beginning to commit to their respective national teams. For Giants outfielder Joc Pederson, that means returning to play for Team Israel. Former Texas Rangers second baseman and Team Israel manager Ian Kinsler confirmed the news that Pederson will be...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

Boys in Blue: Mike Scioscia

Former Dodgers catcher, Mike Scioscia, led the Angels to the 2002 World Series title during his 19-year tenure as manager in Anaheim. Now he's working with baseball's up-and-coming stars, and was the NL manager in the All-Star Futures Game. Jill Painter Lopez sat down with Scioscia to discuss coaching the next generation of superstars.
MLB
InsideTheRangers

Former Rangers OF Reks Signs With KBO Giants

Less than a week after being designated for assignment, the lightly-used outfielder will play the rest of the season in the Korea Baseball Organization. Former Texas Rangers outfielder Zach Reks has reportedly signed a deal with the Korea Baseball Organization’s Lotte Giants for the rest of this season. The...
ARLINGTON, TX
fantasypros.com

Darren Waller seeking new contract

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller is seeking a new contract with two years left on his current deal. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Everyone got paid in Vegas during the 2022 NFL offseason — QB Derek Carr, WRs Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams and edge rushers Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby. That list leaves out Waller who has ascended since first signing his deal that pays him up to about 14 million over the next two years, a bargain for a player generally considered a top-five tight end. According to Spotrac, Waller's current calculated market value is around $15.5 million per year. He made an appearance at training camp, showing he isn't threatening a holdout at this point, and the two parties are continuing to work on a deal, according to Rapoport. In a suddenly loaded Las Vegas offense, Waller is currently going on average at TE5 in PPR leagues, according to FantasyPros, a mark he has cleared twice in the last three years.
NFL
FanSided

Kyler Murray’s contract should insult Patrick Mahomes

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray received a contract extension which made him the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL. That passed Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is undeniably the better player, but timing is everything. Mahomes signed his contract years ago, and while the overall value far outweighs what Murray will earn, Kyler has a higher average annual value…for now.
GLENDALE, AZ
thecomeback.com

Former Cy Young Award winner DFA’d, again

It’s been a very rough 2022 MLB season for former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel. On May 28, Keuchel was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox after putting together a 7.88 ERA in over 32 innings pitched (eight starts). That’s after he signed a three-year, $55.5 million deal with the White Sox ahead of the 2020 season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: LA Stadium Now Has Robots Selling Beer to Fans

On big games and on weekends, the concession lines at Dodger Stadium can be a real pain for Dodgers fans. Sometimes just trying to go to grab food for your family can make you miss a full inning. And while over the years, the team has made some improvements to make the flow of fans getting their food and drinks a little easier, there are still some fairly long lines to battle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Every NFL Team's Top Candidate to Win Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 Season

The NFL has already brought the next wave of stars into the game in the 2022 NFL Draft, but who does Vegas think will make the biggest impact on the defensive end in Year 1?. Every NFL team has a potential impact rookie on the defensive side of the ball, and the odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year at DraftKings show us who the top candidates are.
NFL
NBC Sports

How teammates learned Joc is perfect Giants fit in first half

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants-Dodgers rivalry is still intense between the lines and for the fans, but inside the clubhouse, there’s an understanding that business comes first. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi came to the Giants after a successful stint as Dodgers general manager, and his hand-picked manager...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Warriors GM makes it clear Golden State is out on Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors fans should not expect the team to trade for Kevin Durant based off general manager Bob Myers. Hours before the start of NBA free agency, reports dropped that said Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Nearly a month since, there has been no movement about a trade being anywhere near close, despite interest from a handful of teams. One of the team’s that was linked to Durant just so happened to be his former team, the Golden State Warriors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to surprising expansion news

Major League Baseball has held steady at 30 teams for more than two decades since adding the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay Rays before the 1998 season and has held firm at that number for more than two decades, but it sure sounds like that could be changing with a couple of new expansion teams in the near future.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

