The Red Wings signed goaltender Ville Husso to a three-year contract on July 8 in the midst of the 2022 NHL Draft. Husso was up for grabs as a result of the St. Louis Blues being unable to work him into their cap space, and he has found a new home in Detroit. Filling out the goaltending tandem was a huge wish list item for the Red Wings during the offseason, and they have finally found their guy.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO