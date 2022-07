Phil Petty, a three-year starting quarterback for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks football squad from 1999-2001, has passed away at the age of 43. “Phil Petty typified what a Gamecock truly is,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “A native South Carolinian, he was a fighter on the football field, a tremendous person off the field and beloved by all Gamecocks. He was a great friend to many and a wonderful dad and husband. My prayers go out to his wife, Morgan, children, Sage and McCoy, and his many friends.”

