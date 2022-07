Kourtney Kardashian's rollercoaster relationship with Scott Disick is no secret. The two dated on and off for ten years before calling it quits one final time in 2015 amid Disick's ongoing issues with drinking and infidelity. Since then, both have moved on, with Disick dating several women since the split. Kardashian has had a few relationships as well, recently tying the knot to longtime friend Travis Barker. Season 1 of the family's Hulu reality series The Kardashians chronicled her and Barker's PDA-filled romance and Disick's fear of sling access to the family with his ex in a serious relationship. Kardashian paid it no mind, and on the evening of her proposal, all she wanted to bask in was her fairytale. But watching the episode back, she became angry at how much time her family spent considering Disick's feelings.

