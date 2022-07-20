Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Noble

Crews are battling a grass and structure fire in northeast Oklahoma City. The fire is near NE 41st St. and Stella Dr. One outbuilding is on fire and flames have reached a trailer full of tires. This is a developing story.
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — A Bethany man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex. Authorities said Mark Anthony Johnson, 40, was killed during a shooting at the Western Oaks Apartment Complex on Wednesday night. The police department has requested help from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation...
MOORE, Okla. — Authorities took a person to a hospital after a fire sparked early Wednesday morning at a Moore duplex. Crews responded around 6 a.m. to a duplex fire near the corner of Northeast 12th Street and Eastern Avenue. Authorities said the fire spread from inside the wall separating the two units.
Bethany police are investigating a homicide at the Western Oaks Apartments in Bethany. The shooting call came out just after 10:15 p.m., according to police. There is at least one victim at this time, according to police. Police said they found the victim dead when arriving on the scene. The...
First responders are on scene in the aftermath of a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near the Northwest Expressway and North Rockwell Avenue. Medical personnel are treating people involved in the accident at the scene. The extent of the injuries are yet to be...
SEMINOLE COUNTY (KOKH) — Crews are battling a wildfire in Seminole County. The wildfire broke out Thursday afternoon near Wewoka in the area of EW 1300 and NS 3670 roads. The Wewoka Fire Department asks the public to avoid the area as road closures are in place. Several fire...
Yukon Police said one person was arrested after a chase Thursday morning. Officers said they first tried to pull the suspect over at Yukon Parkway and Main Street, but the driver would not stop. Police eventually conducted a successful pit-maneuver outside city limits in Canadian County. Police have not yet...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to a fatal crash in Oklahoma City. On Wednesday, officials responded to a deadly crash on North MacArthur Boulevard. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Three people were injured during a shooting late Tuesday night in a northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood. Around 11 p.m., a woman called 911 from a Family Dollar parking lot saying she had been shot. Police responded, and she told them she was hit by gunfire and drove to the parking from a neighborhood near Northeast 16th Street just east of Bryant Avenue.
Sergeant CJ Nelson was killed when his police motorcycle was struck by a utility truck on Broadway Extension at Comfort Drive at about 3:00 pm. The utility truck was driving at a high rate of speed when it struck Sergeant Nelson’s motorcycle and several vehicles that were stopped at the light. Sergeant Nelson was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled a large grassfire northeast of Duncan and East of Clear Creek, as fire dangers continue to build across Texoma. We don’t have a lot of details at this time, but we do know the fire was located near the intersection of Lawler and Anderson.
A family, a police department and community are mourning the loss of an Edmond police officer killed in a traffic collision. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of the Broadway Extension and Comfort Road. A total of five vehicles, including the officer's motorcycle, were involved. According to witnesses,...
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The fallen Edmond officer has been identified as C.J. Nelson. A man has been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail in connection to a fatal crash that claimed the life of an Edmond police officer on Tuesday. Jay Fite, 54, was booked into the jail...
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department released a statement after an officer was killed in a crash on the Broadway Extension. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sgt. C.J. Nelson was stopped on his police motorcycle on the Broadway Extension just south of 33rd Street when a driver in a Dodge Ram utility truck hit multiple vehicles.
Luther, Okla. (KOKH) — Over twenty dachshund mixes were found living in a box truck trailer in Oklahoma County without food or water. Sheriff's deputies say the dogs' owner is in jail and the pups are getting the medical attention they need. Deputies say the dog owner's friend called...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several Oklahoma City residents were taken to hospitals Tuesday due to the extreme heat, according to the metro area ambulance service, Emergency Medical Services Authority. EMSA issued a Medical Heat Alert update Tuesday evening, stating paramedics responded to eight suspected heat-related illness calls as of...
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City family is choosing to stay positive after a plane crash took the life of their family member. They’re using the tragedy to give back to their church community. "The school principal called us a few days after his death and said, “no...
Comments / 0