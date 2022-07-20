ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

Henderson County Fire Evac

KLTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCould take 12 months for Tyler intersection to get new traffic signal. “Six or seven months of design and then we’ll go out to bid for the traffic signal and that takes anywhere from, I would say, six to twelve months just because of...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

30-acre fire in Henderson County 100 percent contained

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials say a wildfire in Henderson County is 100 percent contained as of 4:35 p.m. According to Bob Morris, Chief of the North 19 Volunteer Fire Department, the fire restarted from embers from a fire two days ago. Multiple agencies are battling the wildfire in...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

White Oak Water Woes

30-acre fire in Henderson County 99 percent contained. Officials say a wildfire in Henderson County is 99 percent contained as of 4 p.m. 1 dead after shooting on Arthur Street in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago. One person has died after a shooting in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago. KTRE’s...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Gregg County Cold Case

The City of White Oak is asking for residents to cut back on their water usage. They have activated their five-stage water conservation plan, and officials want residents to voluntarily conserve now before citations and fines come into play. East Texas CDL school sees increase in students amidst truck driver...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

UPSHUR DISTRICT CLERK ALLEGATIONS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-20-22

“We joined a purchasing cooperative for fuel. So that increases our buying power to get reduced rates for the fuel. We’re still having to compete with the market but at least we have better buying power,” Guidry said. GUN BARREL CITY KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-20-22 Updated: 43...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Henderson County, TX
City
Tyler, TX
City
Mabank, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
Henderson County, TX
Government
KLTV

1 dead after shooting on Arthur Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a shooting in Longview. According to Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer for the Longview Police Department, the call came in at 2:43 p.m. of a shooting in the 100 block of Arthur Street. One person was transported to the hospital where...
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

Body found in Teaselville

TEASELVILLE– A dead body was found in a wooded area Thursday morning near the Dollar General in Teaselville. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County officials said the body was reported around 8:50 a.m. It has been confirmed to be a male. The investigation continues, and we’ll provide further details as they become available.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV

East Texas officers train to respond to school shooting with ballistic shields

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Within the last month, Texas leaders announced the transfer of over $105 million dollars to support school safety and mental health, with $50 million specifically designated for bullet resistant shields. Training with ballistic shields is different from other forms of active shooter training. For that reason,...
MINEOLA, TX
KTRE

GUN BARREL CITY KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-20-22

“We joined a purchasing cooperative for fuel. So that increases our buying power to get reduced rates for the fuel. We’re still having to compete with the market but at least we have better buying power,” Guidry said. East Texas exterminators busy as heat drives insects indoors. Updated:...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Firefighters exhausted after Henderson county fires, battling several flames daily

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Henderson County first responders say they are exhausted after battling four wildfires in one day. Three firefighters were taken to the hospital Tuesday from smoke inhalation. Volunteer firefighters said they are mentally and physically recovering from hours of work, putting out flames in Henderson County. The Caney City Volunteer Fire […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Mabank, TX Illegal Gambling Bust: 8 Arrested, $50K In Cash Seized

Despite the fact that East Texas is just a few hours away from casinos in Louisiana and Oklahoma, there are still some folks committed to doing things the illegal way for gamblers and when captured they can face some serious charges and time. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office just wrapped up an investigation over several months involving an alleged illegal gambling operation in Mabank and arrests have been made.
MABANK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KLTV

WebXtra 2: Jaws-of-life used at Longview crash

Officials say that all fires in Henderson County are under control as of 7:55 p.m. Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation from the Gun Barrel City fire, they added. Drought conditions, high temperatures leading to bleak East Texas hay season. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Davis...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

2 Yantis Men Jailed On Controlled Substance-Related Charges

Two Yantis men were arrested on controlled substance-related charges, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Robble Acosta reported stopping Tony Jay Harrington at 4:24 a.m. July 20, 2022, for failing to driver in a single lane of traffic while traveling on West Industrial Drive. Upon contact with the 34-year-old Yantis man, the man was discovered to be in possession of a glass pipe with a residue on it suspected to be methamphetamine. A bag containing suspected meth was also located outside the driver’s door, Acosta alleged in arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Dangerous Tyler intersection to get new traffic stop

8 arrested, $50K seized in Mabank illegal gaming busts. A joint investigation between the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Mabank police has led to eight arrests in connection to illegal gaming, according to the sheriff. Blake Holland breaks down latest in trial of 91-year-old man accused of arson. Updated:...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County grass fire now extinguished

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – First responders are battling a large grass fire in Smith County on Tuesday on CR 3131. The fire is in the 18300 block of CR 3131 in the northeast part of the county, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Officials received a call...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Crews contain grass fire in northern Smith County

Drought conditions, high temperatures leading to bleak East Texas hay season. Davis said on good years, some people can expect to get 3 to 5 bales of hay per acre. Now, people are getting 1 bale or less per acre. That means East Texas ranchers are having to make difficult decisions.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy