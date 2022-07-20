Henderson County Fire Evac

Two Yantis men were arrested on controlled substance-related charges, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Robble Acosta reported stopping Tony Jay Harrington at 4:24 a.m. July 20, 2022, for failing to driver in a single lane of traffic while traveling on West Industrial Drive. Upon contact with the 34-year-old Yantis man, the man was discovered to be in possession of a glass pipe with a residue on it suspected to be methamphetamine. A bag containing suspected meth was also located outside the driver’s door, Acosta alleged in arrest reports.
