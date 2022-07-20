Andy's Tuesday Night Forecast - Jul 19

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Heavy winds damaged the construction site of the new Cabell County Sheriff’s Department field office in Ona, West Virginia, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. The sheriff tells WSAZ.com crews put up trusses Wednesday along with temporary braces, but a windstorm around 3:30...
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 77 North in Jackson County. The wreck on Wednesday morning involved a sport utility vehicle towing a car. It happened at mile marker 130 (before mile marker 132, which is the County 21/Fairplain/Ripley exit). A...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington warned residents Monday morning of possible flash flooding along Fourpole Creek. Cabell County EMS sent out a phone alert to all residents with the zip code 25701 saying, “With recent heavy rains there is a potential for flash flooding. Please use caution and take appropriate actions.”
An interstate highway in West Virginia remained closed for a second day after a tractor-trailer carrying a hazardous material overturned. The truck rolled over early Tuesday on westbound Interstate 64 in Charleston. Firefighters told news outlets that the truck was carrying containers of the flammable solvent acetone. Charleston Emergency Management...
A West Virginia man has been charged with a felony in a drunken driving wreck that killed an unborn child. The Kanawha County sheriff’s office says Timothy Wickline was charged with driving under the influence causing death in Monday’s two-vehicle collision on Interstate 77 near Sissonville. Witnesses said Wickline’s northbound vehicle crossed the median and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person was injured in a crash in the Sissonville area on Tuesday. Kanawha Metro says that a single occupant was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Edens Fork Rd. at PPSI Circle at around 1:45 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the...
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department are moving up the ranks. Promoted earlier this month were Mike Talbott (to Corporal), Steve Vincent (to Lieutenant), and Jimmy Johnston (to Sergeant). Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Chief Deputy Doug Adams, and Circuit Judge Paul Ferrell, who...
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Pike County died after a head-on crash in Elkhorn City, Kentucky State Police say. James Kelly, 44, of Pikeville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say the accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Elkhorn Creek and involved a Kia...
KERMIT, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run incident in Kermit. Deputies say the incident happened at the car wash in Kermit around 10:10 p.m. on July 4. Video surveillance from the scene shows an SUV backing up and striking the front end of a parked […]
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A boil water advisory was issued Wednesday for about 250 Martin County Water District customers, according to a release from the district. Due to a water main break, the advisory affects customers beginning at 2208 Turkey Creek and continuing to 1282 Calf Creek, also continuing along Tug River Road and ending at Dempsey Hollow.
BECKLEY, W.Va. — COVID-19 has hit Theatre West Virginia causing the production to cancel scheduled performances this week at the Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview park near Beckley. The TWV Board of Directors announced Tuesday the cancellation of performances scheduled for Tuesday night, Wednesday night and Thursday night of Rocket...
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, William Dustin Bowen was last seen in the Flat Top area on July 7, 2022. He is approximately six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walking by the Kanawha County School District Board of Education building Thursday morning, you would have heard gunshots. This was all part of an exercise to prepare for the worst-case scenario: an active shooter. “This is a real and tangible thing we’re trying to deliver to...
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies have released the names of two people found dead on Sunday inside a home in Sissonville. Steven Sloan, 66, and Kathryn Sloan, 57, were found dead inside inside their home on Walker Drive, deputies said. The Sloans were married. Deputies said the...
BRADLEY, WV (WVNS) — Due to storms earlier today, Monday, July, 18, 2022, multiple areas are dealing with the aftermath. We’ve had a few reports of damage as a result of storms, all of which are in Raleigh County. Some of these reports include:. Trees down on Lynwinn...
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fayette County dispatchers said state Route 61 outside of Montgomery was shut down Monday morning after a coal truck rollover. The Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department reported that one person was transported to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A tractor trailer skidded on its side Tuesday morning in Charleston blocking both westbound lanes on Interstate 64 between the Westmoreland and Washington street exits. The crash occurred at just before 4:45 a.m. The large truck was hauling six containers of the flammable chemical acetone which...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Roughly 36 hours after a tractor trailer carrying an acetone-based material wrecked on Interstate 64 near the split with Interstate 77, the West Virginia Division of Highways says westbound lanes have reopened Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, spilling...
