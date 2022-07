WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, met again Tuesday, this time at the White House, following up after their first-ever meeting in eastern Europe on Mother’s Day. President Joe Biden, who has said the United States will support Ukraine in its fight against Russia for “as long as it takes,” helped his wife welcome Zelenska, the wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as her black SUV rolled to a stop on the driveway. He gave her a bouquet that included sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower. The women embraced and posed for press photos before going inside, where the administration briefed Zelenska on how the U.S. is trying to help Ukrainians who are suffering mentally and emotionally from the war. Zelenska is on a high-profile visit to Washington this week.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO