Berkeley, CA

UC Berkeley to introduce four-year undergraduate business program

By Ali Tadayon
piedmontexedra.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUC Berkeley will begin enrolling for its first four-year undergraduate business program starting 2024, the university announced Tuesday. The four-year program will replace the existing two-year program through the Haas...

piedmontexedra.com

