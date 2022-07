The REALTOR® Good Works Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Williamson County Association of REALTORS® (WCAR), recently announced that a total of $24,000 would be awarded to six Williamson County public high school students, and an additional $5,000 would be awarded to two returning college students, for a total of $29,000.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO