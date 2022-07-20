Numbers drawn for historical Mega Millions jackpot
ST. LOUIS – You could be America’s next multi-millionaire as the Mega Millions jackpot reaches one of its highest peaks ever.
Ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, the jackpot topped half of a billion dollars. The Mega Millions prize sits at $530 million, with a cash option of $304.7 million. It is the eighth-largest jackpot for the game on record.
A new set of winning numbers were drawn Tuesday evening at 10 p.m. The winning numbers include…
2-31-32-37-70 and a Mega number of 25.
The jackpot hasn’t been claimed since April. The Powerball is also up for grabs with a $101 million prize. That drawing is set for Wednesday.
