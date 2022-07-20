ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

Numbers drawn for historical Mega Millions jackpot

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2EfH_0glhVyBK00
In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ST. LOUIS – You could be America’s next multi-millionaire as the Mega Millions jackpot reaches one of its highest peaks ever.

Ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, the jackpot topped half of a billion dollars. The Mega Millions prize sits at $530 million, with a cash option of $304.7 million. It is the eighth-largest jackpot for the game on record.

A new set of winning numbers were drawn Tuesday evening at 10 p.m. The winning numbers include…

2-31-32-37-70 and a Mega number of 25.

The jackpot hasn’t been claimed since April. The Powerball is also up for grabs with a $101 million prize. That drawing is set for Wednesday.

Comments / 2

Let's go Brandon
4d ago

These giant jackpots are out of control. Too many numbers to try to get the sequence right. I would rather see more winners win last money. 530m split amongst 50 winners.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mega Millions#Jackpot#Powerball
FOX 2

St. Louis slugger hits 31 homeruns in 29 games

ST. LOUIS — Your first home run is always a special one. For 8 year old Flynn Summers, the little St. Louis slugger, his first homer turned into more and more and more. Daniel Esteve brings us the story that takes us way out of the park with the new little home run king.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Highest paying jobs in St. Louis for high school graduates

Highest paying jobs in St. Louis for high school graduates. The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri charter school funding fix should pave path forward

To the casual observer of state government, Missouri’s 2022 legislative session was dominated with headlines about infighting, gridlock and arguments over political maps. By its mid-May adjournment, the Missouri General Assembly had passed its fewest number of bills in at least 40 years, excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 session. But...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

XFL to announce cities for 2023 league on Sunday

The wait will finally be over for St. Louis football fans at 5:00 PM this coming Sunday, July 24th. The new XFL will announce the eight cities that have teams and play when their football league resumes in 2023. St. Louis had a successful franchise during the XFL’s last run in 2020, but Covid 19 ended the season and the league for a while. The Battlehawks played in front of the largest fan support in the league in 2020 and St. Louis should expect the return of their team to the Dome in early 2023. The league will announce the cities chosen during a town hall meeting.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Votto hits 3-run HR, Mahle sharp in return as Reds top Cards

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto hit a three-run homer to back Tyler Mahle’s sharp return from injury, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3. The last-place Reds overcame Paul Goldschmidt’s two opposite-field homers to take two of three in the series. They’ve won eight of their last 12 games.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Randi Naughton Leaving KTVI: Who Is the Veteran St. Louis Anchor?

A whole generation of St. Louis residents grew up with Randi Naughton. But now, the veteran journalist announced her retirement from KTVI after a three-decade-long career. Randi Naughton gets to spend more time with her family after leaving KTVI. And she’s been treating her longtime followers and viewers with tidbits about her personal life before signing off. Naughton is one of the most inspirational journalists in the field, and her background is impressive. So we reveal details about this veteran news anchor in this Randi Naughton wiki.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Cookies' Grand Opening Brings Long Lines, Potent Cannabis to St. Louis

Just two months after the popular cannabis company introduced its celebrated strains to the Missouri medical marijuana market through a partnership with Swade, Cookies has officially opened up its own dedicated dispensary in the St. Louis area. With a big splash and considerable fanfare, the Bay Area-lifestyle brand turned purveyor...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy