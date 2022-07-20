Harshbarger, Griffith vote against bill protecting same-sex marriage

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Reps. Diana Harshbarger and Morgan Griffith voted against a bill to protect marriage equality.

Forty-seven Republicans joined Democrats to pass the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday. Harshbarger and Griffith were among the 157 who did not.

The measure calls for the repeal of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which former President Bill Clinton signed into law in 1996 that recognized marriage as being between a man and a woman. The Supreme Court found DOMA unconstitutional in 2013, but there are new concerns about the future of that ruling following Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion in last month’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In his opinion, Thomas called on the court to reconsider other landmark cases.

The offices of Harshbarger and Griffith both sent News Channel 11 the following statements regarding their vote on the Respect for Marriage Act:

“Tonight, I voted no on repealing the Defense of Marriage Act. American families are struggling to put food on the table with inflation constantly rising, our National Security is under threat with our border wide open to drugs and crime, and the White House has been intent on circumventing the rights of business owners, parents, health care professionals, and service members- THOSE are the issues Americans want fixed in Congress. Our government can equally respect the liberties of all citizens without redefining marriage.” Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN)

“The status of marriage in our country was not changed by the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. This bill is unnecessary, did not go through the committee process as it was rushed to the floor, and was written without Republican input. It is an attempt at distraction by Speaker Pelosi from the burdens carried by families thanks to one-party Democrat rule.” Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA)

The bill now heads to the Senate. Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats, say they will vote in favor of the bill.

