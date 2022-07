"Racist Theme Park" is not a reputation any amusement park wants to earn, let alone one that licenses the branding of the iconically positive and inclusive children's TV show "Sesame Street." But this week Sesame Place, a Philadelphia-area children's attraction, was forced to issue an apology for an event captured in a parent's disturbing video that went viral. In the video, which the park initially sought to downplay, two little girls rocking Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby gear appear to be deliberately snubbed by an employee, dressed as the Muppet character Rosita, who walks along a line of spectators handing out high-fives but shakes her finger "no" at the two little girls as they reach for her.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO