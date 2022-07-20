ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Boxville is growing businesses on the South Side of Chicago

By Iridian Fierro
wgnradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Hansen is joined by Boxville, Chicago’s first shipping container marketplace that uses modified shipping containers...

wgnradio.com

Jake Wells

2022 Stimulus updates for Chicago

hand holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Are you feeling a financial squeeze living in Chicago? If so, you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago have several programs in place to help you out.
CHICAGO, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Mariano's in Chicago's South Loop sells for $52.4M

A Mariano's Fresh Market grocery store property in Chicago's South Loop sold for more than $52 million, real estate firm Newmark said Tuesday, demonstrating the strong market value for supermarket real estate. An undisclosed purchaser acquired the property from a New York-based private family office investor for $52.4 million, Newmark...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown goes to Brookfield and Riverside

Tune-in Thursday, July 28 when WGN Radio’s Your Hometown monthly series spotlights Brookfield and Riverside. The Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad led to a construction boom to what was once farmland a distance from the city. This rail line contributed to the development of the two towns featured in this month’s Your Hometown series: Brookfield and Riverside.
BROOKFIELD, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Chicago Save A Lot Owners Get $13.5M Community Development Grant

Yellow Banana, which owns and operates eight Save A Lot stores in the Chicago area, received a $13.5 million community investment grant, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday. The minority-owned company, which received the city's largest grant award in this funding round, said it plans to combine additional money with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Developers hope East Garfield Park modular home complex will be an affordable housing solution

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Developers are banking on factory-built homes on the city's West Side as an answer to Chicago's affordable housing shortage. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar got a first look at a model home on Tuesday. The Harrison Row Townhomes are now under construction at Harrison Street and Francisco Avenue in East Garfield Park. They are a project set to offset rising housing prices for working-class families. "This is something that's creating a new landscape in an area of Chicago that's been overlooked for decades," said Kevin Brinson. Fain's Development LLC, a company of which Brinson and Quentin Addison...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

BMO Harris offers a credit enhancement programs!

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 06/18/22: Business Banking Officer – VP – BMO Harris Bank at BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann joins the program to help a listener who called in to ask a question about building credit. Listen in while Joshua breaks down how one of BMO’s credit enhancement programs works. To learn more about what Joshua and BMO Harris Bank can do for you go to bmoharris.com or give them a call at 1-847-967-4644.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: One of Chicago’s largest law firms opens office in Miami

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. One of Chicago’s largest law firms is opening an office in Miami. It’ll be the first in the Southeast for Sidley Austin. The firm will have a total of 21 offices. According to Crain’s, several other big Chicago law firms have also recently announced offices in Miami, including Kirkland & Ellis and Winston and Strawn.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The pros and cons for co-signing for a mortgage

David Hochberg, Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of WGN’s “Home Sweet Home Chicago,” joined Bob Sirott to explain what you should do about paying debt in a time of increased interest rates. He also talked about current home purchase prices, pros and cons for co-signing on a mortgage, and how missing a payment could effect your credit score.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How Comcast is closing the digital divide in Chicago

Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation & President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, joins John Williams to discuss Comcast’s 10-year, $1 billion initiative to advance digital equity. Dalila explains what digital equity is, the importance being connected to the internet in a digital world, how we often take connectivity for granted, how big the digital divide actually is, some federal programs that are now available to help connect people to the Internet, and a new digital equity initiative with the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Carvana suspended in Illinois again

Dave Schwan has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Carvana has been suspended from selling cars in Illinois again. The Secretary of State’s office says they are failing to properly process car titles and registrations, and giving Illinois car-buyers temporary out-of-state license plates. Also,...
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

70 CTA employees made more than $200,000 in 2021

(The Center Square) – A transit employee in Chicago made more than $300,000 in 2021, making him the highest-paid employee for the system. Andre Cruz, a signal maintainer for the Chicago Transit Authority, made $302,075, according to transit payroll records. His hourly base pay was $56.55, which would be $117,624 a year for working 40 hours a week.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Hundreds in stimulus money coming to Chicago

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Be cautious when shopping for a car online

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to explain what phishing scams are and what could happen if you click on fake links. He also talked about why you should be cautious when buying used cars and a woman who was scammed out of thousands of dollars.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
GALENA, IL

