Beloit city manager says she will miss people of community

BELOIT

Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther was thinking about the things she will miss about the community she has called home for the last seven years.

Friday night fish fries and Spotted Cow beer are high on her list of items she will miss as she leaves Beloit for her new job as city manager of Overland Park, Kansas. But, at the top of her list are the people of the Beloit area.

“When my husband and I first came to visit, we were really impressed with the warmth and acceptance we experienced from the people,” she recalled.

Luther’s last day as Beloit city manager will be Aug. 5. She grew up in Olathe, Kansas, so when she starts her new job as city manager of nearby Overland Park, it will be a sort of homecoming. However, leaving Beloit will not be easy.

She said she was not looking for a new job when she was contacted by people in Overland Park.

“I’m running toward something. I’m not running away from anything,” she said.

“I would like to thank the community for embracing me and my family. It has been a wonderful place to live and raise my family,” she said. “I really appreciate how understanding friends and co-workers have been. It has been difficult for me to leave.”

Her family has found a house in their new Kansas home, and her husband, Chris, has found a job as a science teacher at a high school in Overland Park. There still is some packing to do, but the family is nearly prepared for their big move.

Luther noted her husband does have family living in Wisconsin, so she is sure she will make some return visits to the area in the future. She said she might want to look in on some projects in the city that haven’t quite been completed.

“While I am thrilled that the Ho Chunk Nation has succeeded in having the land in Beloit placed in trust for their casino and resort, I had hoped that I could be here for the ground-breaking,” Luther said.

Luther said she is leaving the community in the hands of a team experienced staff members who she is sure will continue to work to make Beloit a better place and continue its forward momentum.

Elizabeth Krueger, the city attorney for Beloit, has been appointed interim city manager, and she has been in constant contact with Luther as her departure date nears. Krueger has been with the city since 2006 and has been part of nearly every big decision regarding the city in the past seven years, Luther said.

Luther is proud of some of the accomplishments that the city has experienced during her tenure. She noted the Beloit College Powerhouse Center and River Walk was an example of a city/college partnership that created a great asset for the college and community. She said many might not realize that the project almost didn’t happen. When the first bids came in for the project, the cost was more that twice the amount the city expected, but through partnerships and continuing to seek new bids, the project went forward.

“It is such an amazing asset for the community,” she said.

She also is proud of the partnerships with area communities, particularly with the town of Beloit and the city of South Beloit as the communities work toward a regional approach to serving people in each community. One way that has been accomplished is by the city of Beloit offering fire department leadership services for both communities.

Luther also appreciates her relationship with former City Manager Larry Arft, who she has turned to for information and advice over the years.

“He has been wonderful. He has been available and open without being overwhelming. He let me do things in my own way, but he always made himself available,” she said.

Luther said she accepted the job of Beloit city manager in June 2015 to be part of a dedicated team of city employees and to be part of the community.

“It was the community and the opportunity to be a part of a team of people striving to make Beloit a better place,” she said.