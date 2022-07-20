Rabies alert issued for parts of Davie

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three people were found dead on Sunday in a Florida home after police received a call about blood seen coming from inside. The West Palm Beach Police Department said on Facebook that officers did a welfare check on a home on Sunday just before 10 p.m. after they got a call about blood coming from inside a condominium. The officers made their way through the condominium and found multiple bodies in one of the bedrooms.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO