Davie, FL

Rabies alert issued for parts of Davie

Click10.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVIE, Fla. – Health officials have issued a rabies alert for parts of Davie. The Florida Department of Health in Broward County...

www.local10.com

BOCANEWSNOW

RABIES ALERT: Have A Pet? Broward County Issues Warning

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A rabies alert was just issued in Broward County, with special attention to pet owners. This is the announcement just made by the Florida Dept. of Health: The Florida Department of Health in Broward County (DOH-Broward) issued a rabies […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

tamaractalk.com

islandernews.com

WSVN-TV

BOCANEWSNOW

#Feral Cats#North Florida#Fla#Disease#Cat#Pets#Southwest 36th Court#Florida Turnpike#Orange Drive
WOKV

cbs12.com

South Florida Sun Sentinel

BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

NBC Miami

WSVN-TV

