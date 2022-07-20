ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

Officials release body cam footage of fatal Arcadia daycare crash

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office released new body camera footage from the March 16 crash at an Arcadia daycare.

Deputies said Kiara Morant, 18, plowed through the playground, killing four-year-old Maleena Valdez.

Although the sheriff’s office blurred much of the body camera video, you can hear deputies urgently clearing the scene. But, EMS knew it was too late.

You can also see concerned parents driving up to the scene terrified, unsure if their child was in harm.

As for the mother in the video, you can hear her immediate relief once she saw a deputy carrying her unharmed daughter toward her.

IN THIS ARTICLE
