Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres “Hot Dog Guy” is back at his stand after being shot

By Gage Goulding
 1 day ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WBBH) – The man known best for his favorable franks and smile that spreads contagiously is back working his hot dog stand in Lehigh Acres.

After more than a month away from doing what he loves most, Maiguel returned to his corner on July 19, one day before his 28th birthday.

Ceberiano’s Hot Dogs & More

Maiguel spent two and a half weeks in the hospital recovering from injuries to his chest, colon and liver.

Once released from the hospital, Maiguel and his mother started the kitchen back up fulfilling orders for pickup and delivery only.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old James Gonzalez and charged him with the shooting. He’s facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and resisting arrest with violence.

Lehigh Acres, FL
Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

