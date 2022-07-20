ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freer, TX

Freer community remembers deer hunting legend, business man Leonel Garza

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHe was known as the "legend" of the...

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?

There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

City of Laredo employee speaks out on ‘toxic’ work environment

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another city of Laredo employee is drawing attention to the toxic work environment at City Hall. On Monday, July 18, during the public comment portion of the Laredo city council meeting, an employee expressed her frustration with the way the city is being run. Zulema Ortiz, a current Human Resources project manager for the city of Laredo, went before the Laredo city council, mayor, management, and staff to express her frustration with what she’s seen over the years. “I realize that I may be putting my employment with the city of Laredo in danger for speaking out, but I can no longer sit on the sidelines and be part of the problem for not doing so. I am prepared to face the consequences that may arise from these public comments,” said Ortiz.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Stash house discovered in central Laredo during welfare check

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A welfare check ends in the discovery of several undocumented people found inside a house. Over the weekend, Laredo police were issuing the check at a home located on east Price Street. When they arrived, they found 20 people in the country illegally. A minor was found among the group.
LAREDO, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Freer, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Border Patrol rescues migrant from water

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A person struggling to stay afloat in the river is rescued by Border Patrol. Over the weekend, the Marine Unit of the agency says they were called out to a possible drowning. When they arrived, they saw the individual and quickly pulled them into their unit.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

City of Laredo proposes ordinance on BYOB establishments

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to crackdown on those businesses that allow patrons to bring in their own alcoholic beverages. During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members and different city entities discussed implementing an ordinance for businesses that are set up as a BYOB venue.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

LISD ends contract for asst. principal after arrest and investigation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District (LISD) has ended the contract for an assistant principal at one of its campuses. The school board made the decision at their meeting last week after it was found that Guadalupe Cortinas, Jr. had recently been arrested on human trafficking charges. They were dropped a few days later.
LAREDO, TX
KIII 3News

Alice bowling alley welcomes new owners

ALICE, Texas — For the first time in more than three decades, an Alice bowling alley known for family gatherings has new owners. Longtime owners of Paladium Bowl and brothers, Mike and Chris Whitty, decided to pass the business off to the Owen family: David, Tina and Jonathan. The Whitty brothers owned the bowling alley for 38 years and said that while they're ready to move on, they are proud of what they accomplished.
ALICE, TX
#Deer Hunting#What To Do#Local Life#Outdoor Info
KSAT 12

Missing 68-year-old Von Ormy woman found dead near Laredo

VON ORMY, Texas – The body of a 68-year-old Von Ormy woman was found Monday afternoon near Laredo, law enforcement officials said. According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, a truck driver found the body of Isabel Delgado near the 14-mile marker of Interstate 35 South. Delgado’s abandoned...
VON ORMY, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police reveal identities involved in Friday’s motorcycle accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released more details about a fatal motorcycle accident that claimed the life of a National Guardsman over the weekend. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened on Friday, July 15 when 31-year-old Edwin Antonion Olvera was driving an SUV on Sierra Vista Boulevard.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Passenger killed; driver injured in Loop 20 accident

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an early morning accident that claimed the life of one person and left another injured. The accident happened on Monday, July 18 at around 1:30 a.m. at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop which is right in front of the Laredo International Airport.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Man hit by tractor trailer on Loop 20

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is injured after being hit by an 18-wheeler over the weekend. The accident happened on Saturday at around 5 a.m. when 22-year-old Sebastian Charcas was walking across the intersection of Loop 20 and Bayside when a tractor trailer hit him. The trailer was traveling...

