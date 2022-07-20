Armed suspect shoots himself after hours-long standoff with police on I-495

The standoff took place in Andover near the Andover-Lawrence line.

An armed suspect barricaded himself inside his car on I-495 in Andover Tuesday evening. MassDOT

An hours-long standoff between Massachusetts State Police and an armed suspect who barricaded himself inside his vehicle on I-495 ended Tuesday evening with the suspect apparently shooting himself.

State Police tweeted around 8:20 p.m. that an armed suspect had barricaded himself alone inside his vehicle on I-495 in Andover near Route 93 and the Andover-Lawrence line.

They said there were tactical units on scene, and that they’d shut down I-495 northbound north of Route 93 and I-495 southbound south of Route 28.

About 30 minutes later State Police tweeted that they had crisis negotiators on scene, and that they were trying to resolve the situation peacefully.

At 10:09 p.m., State Police tweeted that the suspect had apparently shot himself, and that he was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. They said that his condition is unknown at this time.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, State Police said. Some lanes on I-495 have reopened.

No further information has been released, including the suspect’s identity.