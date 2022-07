There’s no place like home so Broadway Palm (and Toto, too!) are partnering this summer to raise funds for the Gulf Coast Humane Society. “The Wizard of Oz” is playing at Broadway Palm through Aug. 12, and during the run, the theatre is selling paper paw prints for $1 each. The paws can be decorated and will be displayed throughout the theatre. All proceeds from the paw print sales will go directly to the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO