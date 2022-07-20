ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Carson, CO

New Garrison Commander takes over Fort Carson

By Anissa Connell
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 1 day ago

FORT CARSON, CO — Fort Carson has a new Garrison Commander after the change of command took place this morning.

Retiring Commander Nathan Springer is now going to become the President and CEO of Care and Share Food Bank in Colorado Springs.

Springer served as the Garrison Commander for about two years. Springer ensured that reassessment of Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) captured the Colorado Springs housing costs. This resulted in an average 10% increase in 2022 BAH rates.

During Springer's time, he also oversaw the beginning of the demolition of the Cherokee West Village Housing Area to make way for new housing for lower-enlisted Soldiers and families.

During his career, Springer served as a military professor and seminar leader at the School of Advanced Military Studies at the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Colonel Sean Brown will replace Springer. Brown said that the support of the community is essential to their work.

Brown most recently served as the Command Inspector General for the Iowa National Guard based at Camp Dodge, Iowa.

Before serving as the Command Inspector General, Brown served as a brigade staff officer, battalion operations officer and as battalion executive officer for 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry.

Brown deployed to Afghanistan two times in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and once he returned from the last deployment, served as the Chief of Operations for the 101st Airborne Division.

_____

