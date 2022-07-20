ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics-Ceh dethrones Sweden's Stahl to win world discus title

EUGENE, Ore., July 19 (Reuters) - Young gun Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia dethroned Sweden's Daniel Stahl in the discus final at the World Championships on Tuesday, giving the performance of his life to win gold.

Olympic champion and 2019 winner Stahl very briefly held the lead with a 66.59-metres opener but was quickly overtaken by Lithuanian duo Mykolas Alekna and Andrius Gudzius, improving to 67.10 on his fifth try but never getting himself back into medal contention.

The 23-year-old Ceh sent roars through Hayward Field as he rocketed a 71.13-metre third attempt across the lawn in Eugene, Oregon, clinching the top of podium in a championship record.

Alekna and Gudzius finished with silver and bronze, jogging along the track with their nation's flag waving behind them.

Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

