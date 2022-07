Artificial intelligence (AI) systems are already way ahead of us in certain areas – playing Go, for example, or crunching huge sets of data – but in other aspects, AI is still a long way behind human beings, even just a few months after we're born. For example, even young babies instinctively know that one object briefly passing behind another shouldn't vanish and reappear elsewhere. Presented with such a magic act, babies act with surprise. But such a simple rule of continuity, along with other basic physical laws, hasn't been so intuitive for AI. Now a new study introduces an AI called PLATO...

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO