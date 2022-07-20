ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Flats, NY

Big Flats 10/12 All-Stars advance in Sectionals

By Andy Malnoske
 1 day ago

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Big Flats Little League All-Stars continue to battle.

Big Flats surged past North Cayuga 13-3 Tuesday night in the New York State Section 1E 10/12 All-Star Tournament in Cortland. Beckett Doane paced the attack at the plate for Big Flats, going 3-for-4 and driving in four runs on the night.

With the win, Big Flats stays alive in the loser’s bracket and will face Camden Wednesday night at 6 pm at Cortland’s Key Bank Field. Camden dropped a tough 6-3 loss to Fayetteville-Manlius Tuesday, the same team who outlasted Big Flats Sunday night.

Big Flats opened up Sectionals with an 8-7 walk-off loss to F-M but bounced back well as their bats came alive Tuesday night. Vestal will play F-M Wednesday night at 6 pm at NBT Field in Cortland after Sunday’s 16-0 win over North Cayuga.

