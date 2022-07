WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is now charged in a fatal hit-and-run from May. Miguel Gomez-Alvarez, 30, is accused of being under the influence at the time of the crash. Investigators say Gomez-Alvarez struck and killed Sherry Haywood as she walked on Muhlhauser Road on May 29. Her body was found hours later by a security guard working at a nearby business.

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO