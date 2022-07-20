ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Playing on good feelings: when 'eudaimonic' social media goes bad

By Renee Barnes, Senior Lecturer, Journalism, University of the Sunshine Coast
 1 day ago
Shutterstock

Twenty-something Melburnian Harrison Pawluck could be doing worse things than building a TikTok audience through “random acts of kindness”.

He’s not out on the streets pulling risky pranks or provoking angry confrontations. He doesn’t promote bogus cryptocurrency schemes, cancer cures or conspiracy theories. Instead he films strangers’ reactions to him doing things such as paying for their groceries or handing them flowers.

Even so, the controversy sparked by his most successful video to date (viewed nearly 65 million times) underlines the problematic ethics of “feel-good” content – both for creators and consumers.

The 19-second video shows Pawluck asking an elderly woman in a food hall to hold a bouquet of flowers as he puts on a jacket. He then wishes her a lovely day and walks off. “I hope this made her day better,” the caption reads. It didn’t.

Harrison’s CC BY

Since becoming aware of the viral video, Melbourne woman Maree has spoken out about feeling patronised and exploited. Pawluk has offered an apology of sorts, but said he won’t stop make such videos:

I know my true intentions and I know that, if I can inspire even 1% of the people that watch my content to go out there and do something good, I have done something that I believe is good for the world.

This defence would work better if Pawluck weren’t monetising his videos. The fact there’s a market for such content, however, raises questions. How can content be truly altruistic with so many commercial factors at play?

What is eudaimonic media?

From holding life-affirming signs in malls to hugging strangers, giving homeless people huge wads of cash and rescuing stray animals, “random acts of kindness” have proved a popular video genre on social media channels.

In media studies we call these videos “ eudaimonic media ” – from the ancient Greek word “eudaimonia”. This is often translated as meaning “happiness” but the philosopher Aristotle used it to refer to the highest human good – to living a life of virtue .

Aristotle’s ‘eudaimonic ethics’ concerned living a life of moral excellence. Shutterstock

In contrast to hedonistic media – content that’s all about personal gratification and pleasure – eudaimonic media is meant to make us reflect on life’s purpose, potential, virtue and meaning.

Feel-good outweighs feel-bad

For all the focus on social media’s capacity to promote “engagement” through sensationalism, polarisation and appealing to people’s worst emotions, the market for eudaimonic content remains far bigger.

Read more: Anger is all the rage on Twitter when it's cold outside (and on Mondays)

A survey of more than 777 million Facebook posts in 2019, for example, found “love” emojis accounted for about half of all video reactions in 2018 (compared with 4.5% “angry” emojis).

Facebook’s most watched video that year, with more than 361 million views , was of Jay Shetty, a Hindu monk turned life coach/influencer giving an inspirational talk to school students (scored with poignant piano music).

Jay Shetty’s homily to school students was the most viewed video on Facebook in 2018. Jay Shetty/Facebook , CC BY

All up Shetty reportedly earned US$1 million in Facebook advertising revenue in 2018 – something certainly to inspire Pawluck and his collaborators.

Show me the eudaimonia!

Studies indicate that eudaimonic media can be a “moral motivator”, inspiring prosocial behaviour.

But there’s a clear ethical problem when content creators have high hedonistic motivations – fame and fortune – to make “feel-good” videos. With that pressure, “acts of kindness” can become performative, even exploitative.

Part of any social media influencer’s strategy is a form of performance , of course. But with a “eudaimonic” content creator, it’s hard to reconcile virtuous action with contrived scenarios where the people being filmed are being used as a means to an end.

Read more: Giving out flowers on TikTok: is this a 'random act of kindness' or just benevolent ageism?

We’re all responsible

It would be easy to focus on Pawluck and his fellow content creators, but this is part of the bigger systemic problem with social media: that it is often antisocial even when appearing, superficially, to be prosocial.

The bottom line with the entire social media business model is that appealing to, amplifying and manipulating emotions is a surefire way to increase engagement and monetise content.

This is where we all, as social media users, have the power to contribute to the higher good. We must be more discerning about the type of content we are encouraging people like Pawluck to make though our clicks and comments.

Read more: What our negative comments and consumer gripes on social media reveal about us

Watching that video might have momentarily made us feel good, but did the content creator actually do good? Are they upfront about their financial motivations? Have they sought permission from their unwitting subjects?

As Maree noted after she unwittingly became the star of the latest commercially-motivated social media trend:

I feel like clickbait.

Consider the impact of your next hit of a feel-good video of a rescued dog or giving those less fortunate money or food. Is this a eudaimonic or money-making moment?

Read more: Social media regulation: why we must ensure it is democratic and inclusive

Renee Barnes does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Why we are opening fewer comment threads and moderating them with more rigour

I’d like to take a moment to update you on some changes to the way we handle comment moderation on articles published on The Conversation. As you probably know, The Conversation is powered by a small team of journalists who commission and edit the articles you see published on the website every day. Given our size and resource constraints, these editors are also responsible for reading comments to ensure they are respectful and constructive and they comply with our community standards. However, over the years and as we have grown, it has become clear editors who are out chasing stories...
TheConversationAU

Sendit, Yolo, NGL: anonymous social apps are taking over once more, but they aren't without risks

Have you ever told a stranger a secret about yourself online? Did you feel a certain kind of freedom doing so, specifically because the context was removed from your everyday life? Personal disclosure and anonymity have long been a potent mix laced through our online interactions. We’ve recently seen this through the resurgence of anonymous question apps targeting young people, including Sendit and NGL (which stands for “not gonna lie”). The latter has been installed 15 million times globally, according to recent reports. These apps can be linked to users’ Instagram and Snapchat accounts, allowing them to post questions and receive...
psychologytoday.com

The Joy of Being "Boring"

Generalizing introverted people with negative characteristics is false and harmful because introversion can carry many positive attributes. Balancing between other-focused and self-focused values is critical so as to achieve psychological well-being and life satisfaction. There can be a joy to being “boring” that can accompany a more measured, quiet, introverted...
How Do Dark Personalities Use Humor?

A new study, published in Personality and Individual Differences, explains how different people with dark personality traits (narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy) gravitate towards different styles of humor. The paper suggests that their preferred style of humor helps them fulfill specific motives which may not always be noble or prosocial. “Fyodor...
IFLScience

Americans Have Unexpectedly Become More Likely To Help Strangers Since The 1950s

The world may be deeply divided, but there are some things we all just know to be true, even if we disagree on the reasons. For example, people are becoming less likely to help a stranger in need, not like in the old days when we looked after each other. Different people might have different explanations for the phenomenon, but we can all agree it's real, right?
