Sioux City, IA

World War II B-17 Bomber takes Siouxlanders back in time

 1 day ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An era of Sioux City aviation history is being celebrated all week in Sioux City.

A World War II B-17 Bomber like those that were stationed in Sioux City in 1943 touched down at Sioux Gateway Airport Tuesday morning. This event is giving local World War II veterans and others a chance to turn back time.

Bob Patterson of Ida Grove and James McDougall of Le Mars both served in the Pacific Theater of World War II. Tuesday, they were among the first to take flight with the Texas Raiders commemorative Airforce riding as front gunner and bombardier.

Siouxlanders remember the crash of United Flight 232

Though both veterans flew very different planes during their service, they still love flying.

“It’s pretty darn hot without air conditioning, and it’s pretty bumpy,” Bob Patterson said.

“Could hear the pilot say, ‘Time to test the guns!'” said James McDougall.

The plane’s crew said that showing others the beauty of the planes is why they do it.

“Just being up there in the air, I still get a kick out of flying, but to see the joy that they experience up there,” Texas Raider Load Master Dan Ragan said.

There will be flights available through Sunday morning, the cost of which goes back to restoring the planes.

One of KCAU 9’s photographers was able to tag along on one of the flights, you can view that in the video player above.

